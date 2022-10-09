A day after Eddie Robinson Jr. became involved in a postgame spat with Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, the first-year coach attempted to clarify what transpired at midfield and in the press conference that followed.

“I acknowledged Coach Sanders by shaking his hand after the game,” Robinson, the Alabama State coach, said in a statement on Sunday. “I chose not to embrace him for reasons stated in my post-game presser. In my attempt to avoid the embrace, I extended my hand to discourage the contact, and Coach Sanders responded by pushing my arm away.”

Robinson on Saturday explained that he was displeased with pregame comments Sanders made suggesting the matchup between the schools was “a money game,” how the Jackson State coach conducted himself during the pregame warm-ups and alleged the Tigers tried to run up the score with the contest already decided in the final seconds of what as 26-12 Jackson State win.

Robinson also alleged in the postgame rant that Sanders “ain’t SWAC” — taking a jab at the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s previous disassociation with the conference prior to being hired by Jackson State.

Those comments, among others, are what Robinson apologized for.

“As it relates to the post-game press conference, I would like to apologize to Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., our alumni, faculty, staff, students, and supporters for my choice of language,” he said.

“I will use this as a teachable moment for myself, our staff, and our players.”