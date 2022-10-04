Saturday saw some important games that could go a long way in determining possible conference championship implications.
There are now down to three undefeated teams in Division II ranks after Benedict took down previously unbeaten Fort Valley State in a decisive 40-14 win.
Here’s how the weekend results impacted the Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II Top 10 Football Poll for Week 5.
|Rank
|Team
|Previous Rank
|Record
|1
|Virginia Union
|1
|5-0
|2
|Benedict
|2
|5-0
|3
|Albany State
|3
|4-1
|4
|Langston
|6
|5-0
|5
|Fort Valley State
|4
|4-1
|6
|Virginia State
|7
|4-1
|7
|Fayetteville State
|5
|3-2
|8
|Lane
|NR
|3-2
|9
|West Virginia State
|8
|3-2
|10
|Bowie State
|9
|3-2
Leave a Reply