Southern defensive tackle Jason Dumas was a game wrecker against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

The Prairie View transfer recorded five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the Jaguars’ 59-3 win over the Golden Lions. The performance earned him SWAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

“He’s a great football player and a young man who puts so much time into it,” said SU coach Eric Dooley. He’s a guy who will give you a boost.”

Dumas was expected to bolster a Jaguars defensive front that featured former Buck Buchanan award winner Jordan Lewis coming off a season where he tallied 17.5 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for Prairie View in 2021 before entering the transfer portal.

“(Dumas) is a guy that works extremely hard like that helps the morale of the football team, especially the defense,” said Dooley. “Always great to have like JD in the middle, you know no matter what he’s going to bring it every play.”