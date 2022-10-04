Trei Oliver isn’t going rain down fire and brimstone after NC Central was humbled 48-18 at Campbell on Saturday to break its FCS-long seven-game winning streak.

The performance was uncharacteristic of the previously unbeaten Eagles, which allowed a season-high 315 rushing yards and never led at any point against Campbell in its first loss of the year.

“And I told the guys I’m not going to come in here punching the walls, kicking over the podium and throwing coolers and chairs,” Oliver said Mondy during the MEAC coaches media availability. “We saw the film and we talked about Eagles can’t beat Eagles, and we beat ourselves Saturday. We really did.”

Midway through the second quarter NC Central fell behind 34-6 and didn’t threaten over the final 30 minutes.

“That was an old-fashioned butt-whipping,” Oliver said. “We couldn’t stop the run. We turned the ball over offensively and we lost the kicking game. And you know, it was very disheartening.”

The task at hand will now be to move forward and prepare for what will be an important stretch of MEAC conference games that will mean a bit more than what transpired against the Camels.

“We weren’t going to win a championship or get a ring by beating Campbell, although we wanted that game,” Oliver said. “(Sunday), guys weren’t moping around. And, you know, we’ll get back to work. But we’re excited about conference play and we’re going to get better. We’re going to improve.”