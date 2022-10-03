Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been mentioned in connection with several FBS openings over the last year, particularly this season after five coaches at the Power 5 level were dismissed.

Sanders was asked on Monday how he felt about his name being tied to schools like Georgia Tech and Auburn among others.

“I think this may be the first time — historically — that a Black man has been mentioned in that aspect at the rate that we’ve been mentioned. Ever,” Sanders said during the SWAC coaches media availability. “I’m happy. I’m elated that colleges would feel as though I got it. I know what I’m doing. That’s a blessing man.”

Sanders, who is in his second full season of a four-year contract at JSU, indicated that FBS schools potentially desiring his services was a “game changer.”

He previously drew interest from Colorado State and TCU last year in addition to saying that he previously interviewed for several FBS jobs.

“You gotta understand because I’m all about elevation, I’m all about going to the next level,” he said. “So to be mentioned is unbelievable. It coincides with what I’ve been preaching since I the day I arrive. I believe. I believe in changing the game. Just to be mentioned is a game changer.”