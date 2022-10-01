You might also like

North Carolina Central was developing into one of the best stories in the FCS this year, riding a four-game winning streak to start the season.

Then an afternoon in Buies Creek, North Carolina changed all that.

The Eagles allowed 536 yards of total offense and were outscored 34-6 in the first half in an ugly 48-18 loss to Campbell on Saturday afternoon to fall from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Fighting Camels quarterback Hajji-Malik Williams went 22 of 33 for 248 yards and rushed for a touchdown in the win. Campbell as a team rushed for 315 yards and five TDs.

NC Central (4-1) trailed the entire game, falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, and never got any closer over the final three periods.

Eagles QB Davius Richard when 21 of 35 for 294 yards and two touchdowns to go along with three total touchdowns.

Wide receiver Devin Smith was the other lone bright spot for NC Central, hauling in five catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

The game ultimately got away from NC Central in what was a 24-point quarter for the Fighting Camels. NC Central gave up rushing touchdowns of 10 yards, 17 yards and 24 yards in its worst defensive performance so far this season.