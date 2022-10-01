You might also like

Running back Ike Brown scored on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime as Lane shocked Tennessee State 28-27 on Saturday at Hale Stadium.

Tennessee State (0-4) had forced overtime on a 51-yard field goal by kicker Kaleb Mosley, a career-long, to tie the game at 20 with 14 seconds left in regulation.

In the extra session, the Tigers scored on its lone possession on a 2-yard run by running back Edwin Rhodes.

Lane then scored on an 11-yard run by Brown to pull the Dragons (3-2) within 27-26 before Brown scored on the two-point play.

It was the first win by the Dragons over Tennessee State in 10 previous meetings.