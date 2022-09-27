The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game scheduled for noon on Saturday in Columbia has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ian, it was announced today. Television coverage of the game will be announced later today.

“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule.

“We have been and continue to be in communication with the Governor’s Office and state officials, state and local law enforcement agencies including our campus police and emergency management officials, the Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the city of Columbia Police Department, the National Weather Service, other local authorities and the SEC regarding potential weather issues,” continued Tanner.”

“We will be able to staff traffic, law enforcement, security and other game day operations. The safety of everyone affected by the storm and the minimization of the impact on emergency personnel were the most important factors considered in making the decision,” said Tanner.

South Carolina officials are continuing to monitor the movements of Hurricane Ian. Should weather conditions or other factors that impact game day operations change, the University will make adjustments accordingly.

Courtesy: South Carolina Athletics