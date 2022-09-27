The Division II ranks continue to heat up as we close the door on week four of the HBCU football season. Four teams made it out of the weekend still sporting unblemished records including the.

Next week will yield some changes as there will be two matchups between teams in this week’s top 10.

Time will tell how much will be changed in the rankings when all is said and done. Until then, here is the Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II Football Poll.