The mother and sister of Alcorn State football player Tyler Smith were two of four people who died in a multi-vehicle wreck on a Mississippi road.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol and The Vicksburg Post, 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith and 16-year-old Kirstin A. Lucas were killed late Saturday night when a vehicle they were in was struck head-on along U.S. 61 late Saturday night. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were killed in the wreck, MHP said.

Alcorn State, in a tweet, released a statement about the situation.

Braves Family, tonight we mourn sincerely the recent loss of family members of one of our very own – Tyler Smith of @AlcornStateFB. We ask that you please keep Tyler & his family in your prayers at this time, and respect the privacy of the family. — Alcorn State Athletics (@BRAVESSPORTS) September 26, 2022

Smith, a junior defensive linebacker from Cleveland, Miss., recorded three tackles and a tackle for loss in the Braves 38-21 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.