The head coaches of the SWAC’s football teams met with media members for the conference’s weekly press conference. Recorded on Sept. 26, 2022.
0:00 – Introduction
4:21 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M
14:13 – Eddie Robinson Jr. – Alabama State
23:50 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State
35:06 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman
44:37 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M
1:03:39 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
1:14:37 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State
1:34:14 – Eric Dooley – Southern University
1:44:45 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern
1:54:50 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State
2:08:27 – Hue Jackson – Grambling State
2:17:23 – Bubba McDowell – Prairie View A&M
