The head coaches of the SWAC’s football teams met with media members for the conference’s weekly press conference. Recorded on Sept. 26, 2022.

0:00 – Introduction

4:21 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M

14:13 – Eddie Robinson Jr. – Alabama State

23:50 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State

35:06 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman

44:37 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M

1:03:39 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

1:14:37 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State

1:34:14 – Eric Dooley – Southern University

1:44:45 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern

1:54:50 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State

2:08:27 – Hue Jackson – Grambling State

2:17:23 – Bubba McDowell – Prairie View A&M