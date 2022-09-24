You might also like

Virginia Union University rallied from a seven-point third-quarter deficit to beat Fayetteville State University 31-28 on Saturday, September 24, in Fayetteville, N.C.

VUU improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association play, matching the Panthers’ best start in 15 years. The last time Virginia Union started the season 4-0 was in 2007.

Virginia Union’s Jada Byers led the Panther offense by gaining 161 yards and rushing for three touchdowns on 31 carries.

But the biggest play came from the defense.

With 12:51 left to play in the game, VUU’s William Davis picked off a Bronco pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown to give Virginia Union a 24-21 lead.

It was the first VUU lead of the game, and it held up when Byers scored on a one-yard run with 7:28 left in the game to stretch VUU’s lead to 10 points (31-21).

“It was a great program road win,” said VUU Head Football Coach Dr. Alvin Parker. “Our guys showed a bunch of resilience after being down by 14. Lots of different players made plays tonight. We still have a few things to correct but it’s good to correct them after a victory.”

Byers now has 777 yards rushing on the season and is averaging 194.2 yards per game to lead the nation in both categories. He also leads the nation in scoring with 10 rushing touchdowns and 60 total points.

