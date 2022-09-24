Florida A&M extend its home game winning streak against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs to twelve as the Rattlers won 38-25.

“Excited to get another win, congratulations to the team; the guys fought hard,” said head coach Willie Simmons. “We didn’t play our best ball in the first half, but the guys came out the second half and really settled down and showed what type of team we are really capable of being.”

With a slow but steady start, the Rattlers were challenged by the bulldogs and gave up the first touchdown of the game to running back Gary Quarles of Alabama A&M. Fortunately, Terrell Jennings’ successful one-yard rush put the Rattlers in the position to bring us within three in the second quarter.

Still battling to take the lead, Alabama A&M remains on top with the help of playmaker Xavier Lankford and Donovan Eaglin, ending the half 19-14.

In the third, Xavier Smith connects with quarterback Jeremy Moussa scoring a 10-yard reception allowing the Rattlers to snatch the lead from the bulldogs for the first time all night. As their confidence built throughout the game, the Florida A&M football team became unstoppable, not allowing the bulldogs to score for the remainder of the 3rd quarter.

With the consistency of wide receiver Xavier Smith and the contribution of running back Jaylen McCloud, the Rattlers were able to dominate the second half leading with a total of 12 points.

Courtesy: Florida A&M Athletics