Days after reports surfaced that dozens of fans suffered heat-related illness during the home opener against Grambling State, Jackson State announced changes in game-day operations to accommodate spectators.
Among the changes announced for Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium include:
-
Free bottled water will be available in the tailgate areas prior to the start of the game.
-
The quantity of water available for sale will be doubled, and additional designated concession areas for beverage-only transactions have been added.
-
Concession hawkers will continue to sell beverages in the stands.
-
Emergency/First Aid support will assist anyone experiencing heat exhaustion during the game.
Additionally, fans are asked to take the following precautions to avoid heat exhaustion:
- Drink plenty of water prior to sun exposure. (Do not wait until you’re thirsty to drink.)
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and/or a wide-brimmed hat.
- Wear sunscreen.
- Take precautions with certain medications.
Jackson State will host Mississippi Valley State on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Deion Sanders, who called Grambling fan attendance last week “pathetic,” discussed the situation during an interview with an in-house reporter.
“I wanna see when it got out of hand and people left,” said Sanders about his displeasure of fans leaving early during Jackson State’s 66-24 win.
The reporter added: “When it got past 50.”
Asked Sanders: “That’s when it got out of hand?”
Said the reporter: “But they (Grambling fans) said they were leaving because they were falling out (becoming overcome by the heat).”
Said Sanders: Did they fall out on our (Jackson State fan) side?”
Reporter responded: “No.”
Said Sanders with a chuckle: “Wasn’t it the same sun?”
As many as 40 people were treated in the stadium and others were hospitalized due to heat exhaustion, according to news reports.
