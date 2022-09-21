You might also like

Days after reports surfaced that dozens of fans suffered heat-related illness during the home opener against Grambling State, Jackson State announced changes in game-day operations to accommodate spectators.

Among the changes announced for Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium include:

Free bottled water will be available in the tailgate areas prior to the start of the game.

The quantity of water available for sale will be doubled, and additional designated concession areas for beverage-only transactions have been added.

Concession hawkers will continue to sell beverages in the stands.

Emergency/First Aid support will assist anyone experiencing heat exhaustion during the game.

Additionally, fans are asked to take the following precautions to avoid heat exhaustion: Drink plenty of water prior to sun exposure. (Do not wait until you’re thirsty to drink.)

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and/or a wide-brimmed hat.

Wear sunscreen.

Take precautions with certain medications.

Jackson State will host Mississippi Valley State on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Deion Sanders, who called Grambling fan attendance last week “pathetic,” discussed the situation during an interview with an in-house reporter.



“I wanna see when it got out of hand and people left,” said Sanders about his displeasure of fans leaving early during Jackson State’s 66-24 win.

The reporter added: “When it got past 50.”

Asked Sanders: “That’s when it got out of hand?”

Said the reporter: “But they (Grambling fans) said they were leaving because they were falling out (becoming overcome by the heat).”

Said Sanders: Did they fall out on our (Jackson State fan) side?”

Reporter responded: “No.”

Said Sanders with a chuckle: “Wasn’t it the same sun?”

As many as 40 people were treated in the stadium and others were hospitalized due to heat exhaustion, according to news reports.