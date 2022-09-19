You might also like

Fresh off its 45-27 win over then-No. 25 New Hampshire this past Saturday, the North Carolina Central football program has been named the STATS Perform FCS FedEx Ground National Team of the Week, while also appearing on the Top 25 poll for the first time all season.

The Eagles (3-0) never trailed against UNH while beating a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time since 2016 and improving to 3-0 for the first time in their Division I era.

Davius Richard’s 140 rushing yards were the most by an NCCU quarterback in 23 years, and he accounted for 334 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. Khalil Baker scored off a 33-yard interception return.

Coach Trei Oliver’s MEAC squad owns the FCS’ longest active winning streak at six games.

For their efforts, the Eagles are No. 25 in the latest STATS Perform national poll, one of two HBCUs to be ranked. Jackson State is No. 11 in the poll.

Courtesy: MEAC