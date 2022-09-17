NC Central quarterback Davius Richard passed for 194 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns in the Eagles’ 45-27 win over No. 25 New Hampshire Saturday night.

NC Central (3-0) jumped out to a 14-point lead and remained in front the rest of the way. Richard scored on a 20-yard run to cap a 7-play, 67-yard drive at 10:48 in the first quarter before defensive back Khalil Baker scored on a 33-yard interception return later in the quarter.

NCCU had a 205-65 edge in rushing yards and led 399-361 in total yards. The Eagles, who entered the game without a sack, recorded four against New Hampshire.

NC Central also won the turnover battle with two takeaways. The Eagles were able to control the ball and the clock by converting 12 of 15 third downs, including 5-for-5 in the first half.