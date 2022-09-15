Jackson State impact wide receiver and defensive Travis Hunter signed a name, image and likeness deal with Michael Strahan.

The deal with the former Texas Southern defensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Famer includes a clothing and lifestyle line and skincare and shaving brand.

“As an HBCU alum, it’s important to me to continue to support the movement to raise awareness for these institutions and individuals that are often overlooked. As my lifestyle brand has continued to grow, I wanted to create the opportunity for an HBCU athlete to serve as our first brand ambassador,” Strahan said to Forbes. “I am overjoyed to officially welcome a true game-changer, Travis Hunter, to my team to help us build our new skin and shave line while also expanding my clothing lines that are available at amazing partners like Men’s Wearhouse. I admire Travis’s confidence, poise, and talent. I cannot wait to see what he accomplishes on and off the field.”

Hunter was the nation’s No. 1 recruit when he announced last December that he was signing with Jackson State, making him the highest-ranked recruit to commit to an FCS school.

“I’m very good with the leadership/role model role,” Hunter told Forbes. “I like that role. I like to show people that I’m going to be on a straight line, I’m not going to mess up or do anything out of the ordinary to jeopardize anything.

“I’m happy to be the leader and to show people if I can do it, you can do it. It’s not that hard. You just have to work towards it. If you’re working towards something you really love, it’s not hard at all.”