The United States Football League continues to provide a home for HBCU talent as former North Carolina A&T defensive lineman Justin Cates has announced he is signing with the New Jersey Generals.

Cates played in 44 career games with the Aggies recording 100 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He was selected to two All-MEAC teams and won four MEAC championships.

Prior to signing to the USFL, Cates signed in the Canadian Football League playing for the Edmonton Elks.

I have signed with the @USFLGenerals of the @USFL blessed and ready to get to work 💙 🏈 — Justin Cates (@Cates94_) September 13, 2022

The former Aggies defensive lineman is now one of 10 HBCU players to find a home on the New Jersey Generals roster and the third to sign with the team during this offseason.

He joins a Generals team that finished with a 9-1 record, which tied for the best in the USFL in the regular season. The team finished short of a championship berth losing to the Philadelphia Stars in the semifinals.

The USFL has provided a golden opportunity for players to make their way to the NFL. There have been 15 players who played in the USFL’s inaugural season who have signed with NFL teams, including two from the Generals.

With a good enough performance this upcoming season, it is possible that Cates could make the exact same transition.