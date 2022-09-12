Travis Hunter, Jackson State’s No. 1 recruit, is not expected to play in the home opener against Grambling State on Saturday, head coach Deion Sanders confirmed on Monday.

Hunter did not play in the Tigers’ 16-3 win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic on Saturday. Sanders explained that Hunter was hurt but will “be back shortly.” The coach previously indicated that Hunter, was only 60 percent during his collegiate debut against Florida A&M while nursing an undisclosed injury.

“He’s not playing,” said Sanders about Hunter’s availability. “We’re going to play him when he’s healthy and he’s ready. We want you to see all of Travis — the offensive guy, the defensive guy, the special teams guy. We want you to see all of him.”

Sanders did not disclose out long Hunter would be out or the nature of the injury. Hunter was spotted at SWAC Media Day in a walking boot and was seen in a video late in Orange Blossom Classic with ice around both his feet.

“I don’t want to just ease him in game by game or in bits and pieces,” he said. “It’s not fair to Travis’ health and future whatsoever.”

The wide receiver and defensive back has been credited for two passes defended in one appearance.