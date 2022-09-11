You might also like

DURHAM, N.C. – North Carolina Central amassed 519 yards of total offense and held Winston-Salem State University scoreless during the Eagles’ 41-0 victory on a rainy night inside O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

The shutout is the first by the Eagles since 2017, and the 2-0 start to the season is the first as a Division I-FCS program. The last time NCCU opened a season with consecutive wins was in 2006, its final year on the Division II level.

NCCU junior running back Latrell Collier registered a career-high 118 yards rushing with two trips to the end zone to spark an explosive offensive performance. Sophomore J’mari Taylor also ran for two touchdowns with 65 ground yards, junior Chris Mosley added 32 yards and a score, sophomore Josh Pullen contributed 31 yards, and junior quarterback Davius Richard chipped in 14 yards and a touchdown run. In all, the Eagles totaled 260 rushing yards and six touchdown runs.

Richard also posted 200 yards through the air on 14-of-23 passing, while sophomore Walker Harris completed 3-of-4 passes for 59 yards.

Sophomore receiver Devin Smith topped the Eagles with four catches for 87 yards, followed by senior tight end Tyler Barnes with three receptions for 52 yards.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Max U’Ren and senior defensive end Jessie Malit led the Eagles defensively with five tackles each. Junior safety Khalil Baker collected his second interception in as many games, while recording four takedowns.

Up next, NCCU visits Durham, New Hampshire, to play the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Courtesy: NCCU Athletics