DAYTONA BEACH, FLA — Despite a two-hour delay due to harsh weather, South Carolina State managed to pull it together to run away with a 33-9 victory over SWAC foe and host Bethune-Cookman Saturday (Sept.10th) at Municipal Stadium.

The Bulldogs (1-1) defense forced four interceptions on the day with junior linebacker BJ Davis leading the way with five (5) tackles and two interceptions along with a 59-yard interception, sophomore Aaaron Smith added five tackles and one sack in the win.

Red-shirt sophomore running back Kendrell Flowers led the charge on offense with sixteen (16) carries for 147-yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Shaquan Davis finished with one catch for 87-yards and a touchdown.

Senior running back Jacory Benson added to the ground attack with thirteen (13) rushes for 65-yards.

Gavyn Zimmerman had a solid day kicking with a pair of field goals of 32 and 43-yards to push the Bulldogs ahead 20-0.

The Wildcats got on the board off a 41-yard field goal by Dylan Moghaddam, followed by a five-yard touchdown rush by Jimmie Robinson to pull the score 20-9 early in the fourth quarter.

An 87-yard touchdown pass from Corey Fields, Jr to Shaquan Davis, along with a 59-yatrd interception for a touchdown sealed the 33-9 victory for the Bulldogs.

South Carolina State improves to 1-1 on the season, while BC-U falls to 0-2. Next up the Bulldogs will be open next week before taking on N.C. A&T on the road on Sept. 24th in Greensboro, NC.

