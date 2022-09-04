You might also like

Lost in some of the off-the-field issues impacting Florida A&M and Jackson State leading into the Orange Blossom Classic was the debut of No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter.

Despite the true freshman not compiling gaudy statistics, his impact was felt early and often throughout the Tigers’ 59-3 win over the Rattlers.

Hunter, a two-way player, lined up at defensive back across from FAMU All-SWAC wide receiver Xavier Thomas and made him a non-factor.

Only twice did Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa throw at Hunter. On one throw, Hunter knocked the ball from the intended receiver. Later in the first half, Hunter tipped a pass that was nearly intercepted by safety Herman Smith III.

One side of the field was completely reduced for the FAMU offense with Hunter shadowing the Rattlers’ best receivers.

Travis Hunter’s elite coverage nearly creates a turnover for Jackson State This kid has IT 🥶 pic.twitter.com/TMEXKobfCj — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 4, 2022

Late in the 4th quarter with the game in hand, Hunter was seen in a video sitting on the bench icing his feet.

All in a day’s work for the nation’s top recruit.