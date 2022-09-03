Eastern Washington mounted an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive, culminating in a 13-yard touchdown reception with 2:39 remaining in the ballgame, as Tennessee State lost 36-29 in heartbreaking fashion Saturday afternoon at Roos Field.

Draylen Ellis led TSU’s passing attack with 257 yards through the air, tossing two touchdowns and one interception. The signal caller also added 82 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Ellis had a strong first half as he was 9-of-13 with 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Devon Starling led all TSU rushers with 207 yards and one touchdown in the contest, picking up 8.3 yards per carry.

Ellis’ most prolific target in the ballgame was Zack Dobson, who caught five passes for 132 yards and one score. Cam Wyche got in on the action in the passing game as well, hauling in eight balls for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Jashon Watkins showed out for the Tennessee State defense, recording four tackles and one recovered fumble. Davion Nash added three tackles and one sack.

Tennessee State also had an outstanding day offensively, racking up 547 total yards, 290 on the ground and 257 through the air, while averaging 6.8 yards per play and out-gaining Eastern Washington.

Tennessee State’s defense held up fairly well against the run, limiting Eastern Washington to 126 yards on the ground.

The Tigers drew first blood as they scored on their first play of the season from scrimmage. Zack Dobson caught a pop pass from Ellis that he took 67 yards to the house for the score. EWU responded and went up 8-7 before the TSU scored again on a 57-yard touchdown reception from Ellis to Wyche to jump back ahead 13-8.

The Eagles then grabbed a 15-13 lead, but TSU scored again with 51 seconds remaining in the first quarter with a 43-yard touchdown run from Starling to jump back ahead 19-15. Eastern Washington fought back to take a 29-19 lead, but TSU scored again to narrow the gap and make it a 29-22 game as Kaleb Mosley connected on a 32-yard field goal.

Tennessee State followed with another score with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, a four-yard touchdown run from Ellis, and tied it at 29-29. Tennessee State didn’t score again and Eastern Washington added seven more points to finish off the game.

Courtesy: Tennessee State Athletics