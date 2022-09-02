You might also like

Dyson Roberts, the sophomore South Carolina State punter, likes to spice things up on special teams.

In the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ 56-10 loss to Central Florida Thursday night against UCF, Roberts tried to be daring, but it didn’t go as planned.

Down 7-0 midway through the first quarter and facing 4th-and-19 from their own 30, Roberts took the snap and started to run towards the right side mimicking a rugby-style punt.

Then he kept going. Then he kept going.

Roberts found himself 12 yards downfield with more real estate ahead of him before deciding to punt.

For real, punt.

Unfortunately, he had long crossed the line of scrimmage, which of course is illegal. Take a look:

It didn’t end there for Roberts after the first quarter mistake. In the fourth quarter, Roberts had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown.