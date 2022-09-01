You might also like

The Jackson State Tigers have made a huge addition to bolster their offensive line adding USC transfer Maximus Gibbs.

The three-star offensive lineman committed to USC in April 2020. Gibbs played several positions for USC in his freshman season at offensive line, defensive line, and special teams.

Gibbs recorded his lone tackle for loss on the season against Arizona State while also recording a tackle against Arizona.

Attending St. John Bosco High School in California, Gibbs was part of a national championship team as a junior. In his senior season, he was named to the MaxPreps All-State second team.

Gibbs entered the college ranks as a three-star recruit. He received offers from numerous FBS programs including Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State, Arkansas and Boise State among others.

Maximus Gibbs OL Transfer from USC Trojans will be Transferring to Jackson State University pic.twitter.com/4iTIgXiJIj — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) September 1, 2022

Gibbs is now the ninth power five recruit to transfer to Jackson State in the past year and the program’s 15th transfer overall.

Jackson State is set to kick off their season this Saturday when they face Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami.