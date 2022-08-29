You might also like

The National Battle of the Bands has become a prelude to the HBCU football season.

On Saturday at Houston’s NRG Stadium, eight HBCU marching bands representing Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, Bethune-Cookman, Grambling State, Kentucky State, North Carolina A&T, Prairie View A&M, and Southern University performed entertaining field shows before a crowd in the tens of thousands.

The event was only an exhibition. No winner was declared. But we at HBCU Sports (as we have done in previous years) are going to give our readers a chance to declare a winner.

Which HBCU band won the 2021 National Battle of the Bands?

Below are videos of each band performance. Take a moment to review the videos and then participate in our poll.

Alabama A&M

Alcorn State

Bethune-Cookman

Grambling State

Kentucky State

North Carolina A&T

Prairie View A&M

Southern University

The poll will close Thursday (Sept. 1) at 11:59 p.m.