The Senior Bowl is making preparations for next year’s NFL Draft cycle and on Wednesday released its watch list of players ahead of the annual event.
This is the 10th Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List and scouts have worked to identify the “best of the best” draft prospects at every level of college football for the 2023 NFL Draft. In April, four HBCU players were taken in the 2022 draft.
This fall, several familiar HBCU names are among the 484 players in the current Senior Bowl cycle.
2023 Senior Bowl Watchlist #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️https://t.co/qo94gaGIAj pic.twitter.com/ZARNoVoAyT
— Reese’s Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) August 24, 2022
Here are the 14 Black college players who are on NFL scout radars this year:
Isaiah Bolden — Jackson State
Mark Evans — Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Shane Hooks — Jackson State
John Higgins — Jackson State
Robert Lacey — Tennessee State
Isaiah Land — Florida A&M
Aubrey Miller — Jackson State
Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim — Alabama A&M
Brandon Barnes-Brown — Fayetteville State
Sundiata Anderson — Grambling State
Jadakis Bonds — Hampton
Jordan Lewis — Southern
Isaac Keenan — Alabama State
Joshua Pryor — Bowie State
