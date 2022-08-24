You might also like

The Senior Bowl is making preparations for next year’s NFL Draft cycle and on Wednesday released its watch list of players ahead of the annual event.

This is the 10th Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List and scouts have worked to identify the “best of the best” draft prospects at every level of college football for the 2023 NFL Draft. In April, four HBCU players were taken in the 2022 draft.

This fall, several familiar HBCU names are among the 484 players in the current Senior Bowl cycle.

Here are the 14 Black college players who are on NFL scout radars this year:

Isaiah Bolden — Jackson State

Mark Evans — Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Shane Hooks — Jackson State

John Higgins — Jackson State

Robert Lacey — Tennessee State

Isaiah Land — Florida A&M

Aubrey Miller — Jackson State

Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim — Alabama A&M

Brandon Barnes-Brown — Fayetteville State

Sundiata Anderson — Grambling State

Jadakis Bonds — Hampton

Jordan Lewis — Southern

Isaac Keenan — Alabama State

Joshua Pryor — Bowie State