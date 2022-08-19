The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Jackson State five-star recruit Travis Hunter who was named to the All-True Freshman team for Pro Football Focus, 247Sports, and On3.

Hunter is the only HBCU player and the only FCS player to be named to a true freshman team.

This adds yet another preseason team to the five-star defensive back’s resume as he was also named to the FCS Stats Perform Preseason All-American team.

In addition, Hunter was named a player to watch for the Black College Football Player of the Year award.

Introducing the 247Sports' Preseason True Freshman All-American team defense 🙌https://t.co/Kjc9oMgMDy pic.twitter.com/Y6fj4lxH7g — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 18, 2022

As a five-star athlete, Hunter comes to Jackson State as the highest-ranked recruit to ever commit to an HBCU.

Hunter will make his much-anticipated debut for Jackson State on September 4 when the Tigers face Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic airing on ESPN2.

Big things are expected for the Jackson State Tigers football team picked to finish first in the SWAC East division.

They are looking to win their second straight conference title for the first time since 1996.