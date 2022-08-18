LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO — the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities – proudly announces nationwide clearance for their 2022-23 sports season as part of the new carriage deal with CBS owned-and-operated duopoly stations.

Key television markets include New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Miami, and Pittsburgh.

HBCU GO will kick off the fall sports season on September 3rd with a star-studded pre-season show featuring the nation’s top Gridiron NFL and Black College Hall of Famers and HBCU alums. With this new carriage deal, HBCU GO is currently in 60 percent of U.S. television households and 70 percent of African-American households.

This news comes on the heels of HBCU GO’s recent announcement of the distribution partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference that grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view rights to premier NCAA Division I HBCU sporting events.

In addition to the newly announced CBS owned-and-operated duopoly station clearances, HBCU GO has secured distribution with group-owned television stations including Nexstar, Gray, Cox, Scripps, Tegna, Sinclair, Lockwood, Allen Media Broadcasting, Hearst, Circle City Broadcasting, McKinnon Broadcasting, Cowles, Graham, Block, Sun Broadcasting, Tougaloo College, Sagamore Hill, and Marquee. HBCU GO programming is available on HBCUGO.TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. Viewers can also access programming by downloading the HBCU GO App.

“Allen Media Group is thrilled that the CBS O&O stations have joined our excellent group of broadcast television station partners to increase the reach of HBCU GO’s high-quality sports programming,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We are proud to amplify these amazing athletes and HBCUs, while at the same time helping to finance the education of these young adults. Now sports fans across the country will have access to best-in-class games from America’s HBCUs.”

“We are honored to work with our partners at Allen Media Group to bring live broadcasts of HBCU football games to our audiences in 12 major markets,” said Wendy McMahon, President and Co-Head, CBS News and Stations. “As a Louisiana native and football fan, I am personally and professionally proud to play a role in having our stations shine a light on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the student-athletes who are living out their dreams both on the field and in the classroom.”

The 2022 HBCU football schedule can be found below.