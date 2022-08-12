Shemar Bridges might have gone undrafted but he stood out in a big way for the Baltimore Ravens in the team’s preseason opener on Thursday.

The former Fort Valley State wide receiver caught four passes on five targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore’s 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Bridges, who signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Ravens, first cemented his name on NFL radars after participating in the first annual Legacy Bowl in New Orleans. He also was involved in the first HBCU Combine in front of NFL scouts.

After his performance on Thursday, Bridges could add his name to the list of HBCU players on NFL rosters.