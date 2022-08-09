A month after firing then-head coach Chelsey Lucas amid an investigation into the handling of the volleyball program, Grambling State announced Tuesday that it has found a replacement.

Former North Carolina Central assistant Paige Phillips was named to the role, the school said.

“I am elated for this new opportunity at Grambling State University and look forward to leading the volleyball program to new heights,” Phillips said in a statement. “I’d also like to thank President (Rick) Gallot and Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott for their visionary leadership and commitment to excellence for the volleyball program. I cannot wait to get started.”

Scott, the school’s athletic director, said that he is “thrilled to be able to bring in a talented coach as we transition to move forward.”

“She brings a level of excitement and a wealth of knowledge to our program,” he said. “She played at an HBCU and coached under one of the best volleyball coaches in Jody Brown at North Carolina Central.”

Phillips spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at North Carolina Central.

As a player for the Eagles, Phillips racked up 1,896 career assists, which remains a Division I-era record at NCCU and is fourth all-time in the program. She averaged 5.75 assists per set over four seasons, which also ranks seventh all-time at NCCU.

Courtesy: Grambling State Athletics