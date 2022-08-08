The Division II HBCU football season is right around the corner, kicking off with a full slate of games on Sept. 4.

For the past three seasons, Bowie State has proven to be the top Division II HBCU football program on the heels of a 23-game regular season win streak against HBCU Division II opponents.

Will the Bulldogs remain at the top? Or will a new team emerge to take their spot? Only time will tell but for now, let’s take a look at the Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II Preseason Football Poll.