The Division II HBCU football season is right around the corner, kicking off with a full slate of games on Sept. 4.
For the past three seasons, Bowie State has proven to be the top Division II HBCU football program on the heels of a 23-game regular season win streak against HBCU Division II opponents.
Will the Bulldogs remain at the top? Or will a new team emerge to take their spot? Only time will tell but for now, let’s take a look at the Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II Preseason Football Poll.
|Rank
|Team
|2021 rank
|2021 record
|1
|Bowie State
|4
|12-2
|2
|Albany State
|8
|10-2
|3
|Savannah State
|6
|8-2
|4
|Fayetteville State
|7
|8-2
|5
|Miles
|9
|6-4
|6
|Virginia Union
|16
|6-4
|7
|Shaw
|19
|6-4
|8
|Langston
|22
|7-3
|9
|Lane
|18
|6-4
|10
|Kentucky State
|10
|7-4