Bowie State football
The Division II HBCU football season is right around the corner, kicking off with a full slate of games on Sept. 4.

For the past three seasons, Bowie State has proven to be the top Division II HBCU football program on the heels of a 23-game regular season win streak against HBCU Division II opponents.

Will the Bulldogs remain at the top? Or will a new team emerge to take their spot? Only time will tell but for now, let’s take a look at the Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II Preseason Football Poll.

Rank Team 2021 rank 2021 record
1 Bowie State 4 12-2
2 Albany State 8 10-2
3 Savannah State 6 8-2
4 Fayetteville State 7 8-2
5 Miles 9 6-4
6 Virginia Union 16 6-4
7 Shaw 19 6-4
8 Langston 22 7-3
9 Lane 18 6-4
10 Kentucky State 10 7-4


