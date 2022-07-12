Deion Sanders and Nick Saban — two titans in college football circles — did not duck each other during the filming of a recent TV ad.

The Jackson State head coach on Tuesday dropped a video of he and Saban together on the set of an Aflac commercial.

“We’re in Los Angeles, California back on the Aflac set with the GOAT,” Sanders said.

Saban, breaking a brief moment of silence, said jokingly “and the duck” while looking at Sanders.

“I was talking about you,” Sanders chimed back in reference to calling the Alabama head coach the greatest of all time before the two broke out in a hardy laugh. “So you’re calling me a duck?”

The video ends with the caption “2 GOATS. 1 DUCK. NO BEEF.”

Sanders and Saban hadn’t been in the same sentence since Saban in May accused Jackson State of leveraging a NIL deal to acquire No. 1 Class of 2022 recruit Travis Hunter.

“Jackson State paid a guy $1 million last year who was a really good Division I player to come to their school,” said Saban. “It was in the paper, and they bragged about it. No one did anything about it.”

Sanders, in response to Saban’s comments, called the comment “the lie coach Saban told” and wanted the national championship-winning coach to publicly apologize.

“You can’t do that publicly and call privately,” told Anscape. “No, no, no. I still love him. I admire him. I respect him. He’s the magna cum laude of college football and that’s what it’s going to be because he’s earned that.

Saban, in a radio interview, said he tried to reach out to Sanders and he “should have never singled anyone out” during that conversation.

“Coach Saban wasn’t talking to me. Coach Saban wasn’t talking to Jimbo Fisher. He was talking to his boosters. He was talking to his alumni. He was talking to his givers. He was trying to get money,” Sanders said. “That was what he was doing. He was just using us to get to where he was trying to get to.”