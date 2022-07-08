Fayetteville State University Athletics’ student-athletic trainer James Godbolt will intern for the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

Godbolt has four years of clinical experience within FSU’s 11 sponsored sports. Under the direction of Head Athletic Trainer Kenneth Lassiter, James has valuable professional skills, such as injury and illness prevention, injury evaluation, complaint resolution, taping/bracing, hydration, and rehabilitation of injuries and medical conditions.

“From the time James came to me in 2019 looking for an opportunity, he’s always been eager to learn and showcase what he’s learned from myself and my staff,” said Lassiter. “He has evolved into someone who is confident, and assertive, and takes the initiative in the training room, team practices, and at home or away games. James focuses on the medical care of every athlete he attends to. He has created a family bond with the staff and every athlete he encounters. He will be phenomenal and is ready for this National Spotlight.”

The Durham, North Carolina native graduated from Riverside High School in 2017, where his love for Sports Medicine began.

“At some point, I knew the ball would stop dribbling, and I wouldn’t make any more tough catches on the field,” said Godbolt. “I questioned what I could do to benefit those guys in between the lines once I’m side-lined, then my athletic trainer at the time brought me into her world, and that’s when it began.”

Godbolt will train under New England Patriots Head Athletic Trainer Jim Whalen, testing his athletic ability on a national and professional stage for the start of his career upon graduation.

Courtesy: FSU Athletics