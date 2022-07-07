What was an underrated MEAC-SWAC matchup last season will return in 2023.

North Carolina Central has added Mississippi Valley State to its future schedule, according to FBSchedules.com.

The game is scheduled to be played at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham on Sept. 23, 2023.

The Eagles and Delta Devils met in 2021 in Itta Bena, with Mississippi Valley State pulling out a 17-16 win on a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalani Eason to wide receiver Caleb Johnson as time in regulation expired.

At the time, it was the first win for Mississippi Valley State in nearly two full seasons.

“The 2021 NC Central-Mississippi Valley State contest was likely the first game of a home-and-home series,” FBSchedule.com reporter Kevin Kelley wrote. “The contract for the game in 2023 did not provide a guarantee for the Delta Devils, which makes it more likely that the two games are a series with separate contracts for each contest.”