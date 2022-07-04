Montgomery, Ala. — Alabama State sophomore linebacker Awysum Harris has died, the school announced.

“The athletic department mourns the loss of one of its talented student-athletes, and our deepest sympathy is extended to his family,” said athletic director Jason Cable.

Cable, head coach Eddie Robinson and President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. met with the Hornets football team Sunday evening to discuss the news about Harris.

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

“Our team is really hurting right now. As a matter of fact, all of us are heartbroken by this loss,” said Robinson. “Tonight, we prayed together and comforted one another. We will all continue to keep the Harris family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Harris, who played at Austin High School in Decatur, Alabama, was part of the Alabama State 2020 recruiting class. He appeared in four games for the Hornets, recording one tackle.

Alabama State athletics contributed to this report