The Alabama A&M football team’s aggressive offseason recruiting continues as they have added former Illinois quarterback Coran Taylor.

Taylor, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is the fourth FBS recruit into the Alabama A&M program in the past week.

Taylor played limited snaps in his time with Illinois, most notably playing two games in the 2020 season. He completed 23 of 46 passes with 379 passing yards and three touchdowns to go along with 74 rushing yards.

Although he transitioned from quarterback to defensive back this past season, he did not play in any games.

Playing his prep career at Peoria High School in his home state of Illinois, the former Illini quarterback led his team to the Illinois 5A state championship as a junior in 2016.

It was during Peoria’s championship season that the team set state records for total points (805) and points per game (57.5). Taylor was named to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State first team.

In his senior year, Taylor recorded 1,546 passing yards scoring 18 touchdowns adding 1,048 yards on the ground with 14 touchdowns.

Entering the college ranks, the all-state quarterback was the 12th-ranked recruit in the state of Illinois by ESPN. He opted to remain home playing for the Fighting Illini.