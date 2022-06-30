Less than a month after committing to Jackson State, former Tennessee and West Virginia defensive lineman Darel Middleton has announced his recruitment is still open.

After committing to Jackson State in early June, Middleton took an official visit to Tennessee State.

He has also received numerous offers from Mississippi State, UConn, New Mexico State, Florida A&M, and South Carolina State.

My recruitment is still 100% open ‼️ — Darel E. Middleton (@GodsChosen1__) June 26, 2022

His list of offers prior to his commitment included Texas Tech, South Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Grambling State among others.

Middleton has one year of eligibility remaining after playing for Mississippi Community College, Tennessee and West Virginia, previously.

The former SEC defensive lineman previously committed to Alabama A&M before decommitting to Jackson months later.