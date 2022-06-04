Jackson State has added yet another FBS recruit as former West Virginia and Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton has announced he will sign with the Tigers.

Coming out of the JUCO ranks from Mississippi Community College, Middleton was a three-star recruit receiving offers from Georgia, Florida and Kentucky before committing to Tennessee.

Middleton spent the next two years with the Volunteers playing in 22 total games recording 43 tackles (20 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

He then moved to West Virginia where he played three games before entering the transfer portal midseason.

Prior to his commitment to Jackson State, Middleton previously committed to Alabama A&M in December before decommitting last month.

He also fielded offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee Tech, Grambling State, North Carolina A&T and Tennessee State among others.