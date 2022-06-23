GRAMBLING, La. – Grambling State University head women’s basketball coach Freddie Murray announced Thursday the addition of Monisha Neal to the Lady Tigers coaching staff as an assistant.

Neal previously played for Grambling State from 2014-2018, where she accomplished many milestones. She was tabbed the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Player of the Week after averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Neal was a part of the 2016–2017 regular season SWAC Championship team, the program’s first since 2000. Also in 2017, Neal was a part of the program that made history, being the first SWAC school to win a WNIT post-season basketball game against SEC Ole Miss (78-75).

In her senior year, Neal was a part of the SWAC championship team that ended a 19-year title drought (1999) for the Grambling State women’s basketball program. During her college career, Neal received All-SWAC Tournament honors as well as reached the 1,000th-point club.

Before coming to Grambling State, Neal was a four-year letterman winner at Lewisville High School and received a McDonald’s All-American nomination.

Neal began her coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at Grambling State and joined the Ruston Junior High School program as an assistant coach.

Neal received her Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Accounting in 2018 and continued for her master’s in sports administration.

Courtesy: GSU Athletics