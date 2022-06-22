Former Wake Forest defensive back Zion Keith is returning to his home state after committing to play for South Carolina State as a grad transfer.

Prior to transferring to the Bulldogs, Keith previously committed to Appalachian State in April before decommitting a month later.

The one-time Demon Deacon made his name in the high school ranks as a defensive back and wide receiver at Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina.

Keith was named the Region 7-4A Athlete of the Year recording 1,044 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on offense along with six interceptions returning one for a touchdown and a forced fumble on defense.

As a member of the recruiting class of 2018, Keith decided to attend Wake Forest in March 2017 signing his letter of intent at the conclusion of his senior season with Wilson.

He played four seasons with the Demon Deacons tallying 68 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions in the past two seasons.

Keith will be joining a South Carolina State coming off claiming their first outright MEAC title since 2009 and winning the Celebration Bowl.

He will be a welcome addition to a South Carolina State secondary that is moving on from Decobie Durant and Zafir Kelly, two of the top defensive backs in HBCU football last season.