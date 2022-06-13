Morehouse has added a Division I piece to its defense with the acquisition of Jackson State redshirt defensive lineman Stephen Singleton.

Singleton made his way to Jackson State by way of Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, Missouri.

He spent this past season with JSU as a redshirt and entered the transfer portal after the Tigers’ spring game.

Unofficially listed at 6-feet-2 inches and 310 pounds, Morehouse adds a big presence to its defensive front.

Also read: From Coach Rob to Coach Prime, HBCU football once again shares Sports Illustrated spotlight

This is a welcome sign for a Maroon Tigers defense whose strength came in their ability to make big plays.

Last season, Morehouse forced the most turnovers of any defense in the SIAC recording 14 forced fumbles and 13 interceptions.

In addition, the Maroon Tigers ranked second in the conference in total sacks with 33.

One of the original members of the SIAC, Morehouse is looking for their first outright conference title since 1979.

Adding a division I-caliber talent like Singleton could potentially be the boost they need.