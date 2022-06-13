In response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas former South Carolina State star Darius Leonard announced he is donating $15,000 through his non profit the Maniac Foundation to cover burial costs.

“Once I heard the terrible news about the Uvalde shooting, I knew that I wanted to do something to help those suffering,” said Leonard in a statement regarding his donation to Uvalde shooting victims.

The Maniac Foundation was established by Leonard and his wife in 2020 with the mission to support education, wellness, serving families in need and other charitable causes.

"Once I heard the terrible news about the Uvalde school shooting, I knew that I wanted to do something to help those suffering." – Darius Leonard @dsleon45 takes action in response to Uvalde shooting. pic.twitter.com/t0tTxiYYw7 — Maniac Foundation (@ManiacCares) June 9, 2022

On May 24, 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

In addition, 11 children were injured as a result of the shooting along with three law enforcement officers, two teenagers and even the shooter’s grandmother.

According to Gun Violence Archive, the total victim count from the shootings that were killed or injured is 39, making it the largest recorded mass shooting in the United States this year.

The results of this tragic event have led to American citizens calling on lawmakers to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 which in itself was inspired by the mass shooting of Sandy Hook elementary school.

Most recently, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke passionately in a pregame press conference pleading with lawmakers to sign this bill in an effort to help prevent more mass shootings.