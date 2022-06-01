A baseball veteran with unique experiences across all levels of the game, Kerrick Jackson has been named the head coach of the Memphis Tiger baseball.

Jackson, a well-respected leader, recruiter, talent evaluator, player developer and baseball visionary, comes to Memphis following a stint as the President of the MLB Draft League. Jackson also serves on the American Baseball Coaches Association Board of Directors and is the chair of their Diversity in Baseball committee. He becomes the 17th head baseball coach in Memphis history and replaces Daron Schoenrock, who is retiring after 18 seasons at the helm of the Tigers.

“I am truly honored to be given this opportunity to lead the Memphis Tiger baseball program,” Jackson said. “I have always believed that this is a special program with unlimited potential. When you factor in the City of Memphis and its passion, the region and its talent, the baseball program and its history, and the University and its credibility, you have all you need to build a nationally respected program. My family and I are looking forward to being involved in the community and are grateful that Laird has entrusted me with the future of this program.”

“We had an incredible amount of interest in our head coaching job, and Kerrick immediately rose to the top of a group of very qualified leaders,” Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said. “We are poised to enter an exciting new era of Memphis Baseball that includes this offseason’s $3.5 million renovation to FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field. As numerous colleagues of his we spoke with during this process echoed, we feel Kerrick is the perfect person to lead our program into the future. He is extremely well respected in the baseball industry, and he is the best person to make us nationally relevant in the game.”

“We are extremely excited to bring Kerrick, Talia, Zion and Lazarus to Memphis,” Memphis Associate Athletic Director for Development and baseball administrator Blair DeBord said. “When we set out to find a leader to take over for Coach Schoenrock, we sought someone with a track record of identifying and recruiting talent, someone with a vision for what Memphis Baseball could become that aligned with our own and someone who has experienced success at multiple levels of the game. Kerrick possesses all of that, and as a result, he quickly separated himself during our process. We look forward to building a baseball powerhouse in Memphis.”

Jackson was head coach at Southern from 2018 to 2020, winning a SWAC championship in 2019 along with being named conference coach of the year that same season.

Courtesy: Memphis Athletics