The road to Omaha for HBCU baseball teams will be a familiar gauntlet when the regional round of the NCAA Tournament begins this week.

Alabama State, which won its first SWAC championship since 2016 on Sunday, learned it will travel to the Knoxville Regional to face No. 1 overall seed Tennessee on Friday.

The bid is the second for the Hornets in school history. The Hornets are joined in pool play by Campbell and Georgia Tech.

Coppin State, winners of the MEAC tournament title, are stationed in the Greenville Regional where the Eagles will face East Carolina. The regional round also includes Virginia and Coastal Carolina.