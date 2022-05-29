After four hours and 53 minutes, Christian Lopez fielded a ground ball at third, stepped on the bag, and threw across the diamond to complete a double play and send the Alabama State faithful into a celebration with a 6-5 14-inning championship victory over Southern in Southwestern Athletic Conference play at Regions Field on Sunday.

Alabama State (34-23) and Southern (27-31) swapped the lead throughout the game including in the 13th inning when both teams scored to force the game into the 14th where the Hornets made one more play than Southern. The win clinched the first postseason berth for Alabama State since the 2016 season and the first under head coach Jose’ Vazquez.

Corey King finished the game 3-for-7 with a run scored and an RBI, while Kyler McIntosh finished 2-for-6 with a pair of runs scored and a pair of RBI. Meanwhile, Jabronski Williams and Ian Matos each finished 2-for-6

Osvaldo Mendez the last of four pitchers used in the game, picked up the win working the final two innings and allowing just three walks. He replaced Tournament MVP Breon Pooler who came in for 5 2/3 innings of relief.

Joining Pooler on the All-Tournament Team were Austin King, Corey King, and Hunter May.

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics