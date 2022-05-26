Southern outfielder J.J. Rollon delivered a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap off an 8-7 comeback win over Jackson State Thursday in the opening round of the SWAC Tournament.

The Jaguars — in a rematch of last season’s conference tournament championship game — fell behind 4-1 and 7-4 before rallying for four runs over the final three innings to top the Tigers.

“Play until the end,” said Southern head coach Chris Crenshaw. “We played like us until the end – resilient.”

The Jaguars had a total of 13 hits, two of which were home runs by O’Neill Burgos and Taj Porter.

Southern will face Florida A&M in a winner’s bracket matchup on Friday while Jackson State will face an elimination game versus Prairie View.