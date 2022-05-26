Bethune-Cookman defeated Grambling State 4-3 in the opening round to advance to the second round of the 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament at Regions Field.

“The guys competed,” said B-CU head coach Jonathan Hernandez. “We wanted to start off the tournament on the right foot and I think our guys did that. It’s a game that can get out of hand early, but the guys were locked in from the get-go.”

Bethune-Cookman’s Boris Pena hit a home run on a day in which he recorded three RBI.

Bethune-Cookman will match up with the winner of the Alabama State vs. Texas Southern game.

In a thrilling 10-inning contest, the Florida A&M Rattlers outlasted the Prairie View A&M Panthers 5-4 to advance to the next round of the 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament at Regions Field.

Florida A&M’s Ty Hanchey scored the game-winner on a single by Robert Robinson. Hanchey finished the game with four hits, two runs and two RBI.

“That was a heck of a ballgame,” said head coach Jamey Shouppe. “We’re just happy to get the win. Anything can happen in tournament play. A little momentum will most certainly help. I’m happy to get that [momentum] and hopefully, we can roll with it.”

Courtesy: SWAC