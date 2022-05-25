Howard University has reportedly partnered with Jordan Brand on an agreement that would make the brand the official apparel outfitter of the school’s athletic teams.

As first reported by The Boardroom, Howard currently has a deal with Under Armour that is set to expire later this summer. The website reported that the deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand will not have an impact on the school’s relationship with Curry Brand, the arm of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry.

EXCLUSIVE: Boardroom has learned that @HowardU will sign a long-term deal with Jordan Brand to outfit the Bison athletic department. The pact is the Jumpman’s first comprehensive venture into the land of HBCUs since 2003.@randalIwilliams has more. ⤵️https://t.co/yiDTWTgLQ3 — Boardroom (@boardroom) May 25, 2022



Howard is expected to will join the University of North Carolina, UCLA, Michigan, Georgetown, Marquette, San Diego State, Houston, Oklahoma, and Florida as Jordan-branded collegiate athletic programs.