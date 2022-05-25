Howard football helmet
Photo: Howard Athletics

Howard University has reportedly partnered with Jordan Brand on an agreement that would make the brand the official apparel outfitter of the school’s athletic teams.

As first reported by The Boardroom, Howard currently has a deal with Under Armour that is set to expire later this summer. The website reported that the deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand will not have an impact on the school’s relationship with Curry Brand, the arm of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry.


Howard is expected to will join the University of North Carolina, UCLA, Michigan, Georgetown, Marquette, San Diego State, Houston, Oklahoma, and Florida as Jordan-branded collegiate athletic programs.



