Jackson State just added a key piece to its offense as former Delaware State running back Sy’veon Wilkerson announced Friday on Instagram he is transferring to play for the reigning SWAC champions.

Wilkerson had a stellar freshman season at Delaware State in which he was second in the MEAC in rushing yards per game (76.5) and tied for third in rushing touchdowns (8).

He was named to the All-MEAC First Team and was a finalist for the Jerry Rice award given out to the top freshman in the FCS.

Less than a week after Delaware State’s final game of the season, Wilkerson announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Although many predicted that the former Hornets running back would transfer to Jackson State, many were shocked when he announced he was instead heading to the FBS to play for West Virginia.

His decision to transfer to the Mountaineers came in January followed by his decision to decommit last month.

Wilkerson will be joining a Jackson State offense that was the worst run offense in the SWAC last season averaging just 89.2 rushing yards per game.

JSU’s success on offense came through its efficient passing game in which the Tigers ranked second in passing yards per game (248.5), second in pass touchdowns (30), and led in completion percentage (65%).

Adding a weapon to their weakest area on offense makes Jackson State even more of a favorite to win their second straight conference championship.